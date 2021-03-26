Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

ODT opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

