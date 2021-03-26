Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

