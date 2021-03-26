Analog Century Management LP Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 3.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

