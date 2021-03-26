Analog Century Management LP Invests $8.23 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.