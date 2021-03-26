Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,118 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nokia were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 927,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

