Northern Trust Corp Acquires 528 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $37,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.