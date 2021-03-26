Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,631 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 207,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 240,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.71. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

