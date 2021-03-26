Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.36% of McGrath RentCorp worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

