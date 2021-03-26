Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

