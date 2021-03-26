The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,645.63 ($99.89).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,412 ($83.77) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,204 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,057.01.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

