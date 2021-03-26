The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.
RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,645.63 ($99.89).
LON RB opened at GBX 6,412 ($83.77) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,204 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,057.01.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
