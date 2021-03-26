Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $182.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.