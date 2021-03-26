Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

VRSK stock opened at $174.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

