Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $305.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.08.

ULTA opened at $306.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.74. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

