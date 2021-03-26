Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

