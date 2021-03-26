Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 16,525 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GM opened at $56.60 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

