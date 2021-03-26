e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,150,729.06 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

