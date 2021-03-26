Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,738 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

