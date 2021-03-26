Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 512,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

