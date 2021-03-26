Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,021,597.50 in Stock

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $1,021,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,033 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $112,536.60.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $35,700.00.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.