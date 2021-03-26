Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,503,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

