2,211 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,960,710 shares of company stock worth $611,028,944. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $133.33 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

