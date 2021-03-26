Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,146 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,342,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

