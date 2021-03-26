Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $661.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $40.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

