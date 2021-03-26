Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

