Barclays PLC Sells 10,049 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,960,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,320,000 after acquiring an additional 158,197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

