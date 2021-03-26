Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

