TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

TAL stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,389,000 after purchasing an additional 863,036 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

