Barclays PLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $514.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.