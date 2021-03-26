NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

