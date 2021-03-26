Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Lydall worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 299.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 240.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lydall by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lydall by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lydall by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $607.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

