Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

ST opened at $58.38 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

