Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

