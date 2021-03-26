Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $69.66 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

