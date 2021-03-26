Citigroup Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

