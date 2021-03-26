Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 2,563 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,591 shares of company stock worth $8,316,552. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

