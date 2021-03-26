Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROCK opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

