Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.85.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
