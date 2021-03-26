Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.