Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $221,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $620.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,174.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

