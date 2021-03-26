Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.08 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $169.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

