Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

