Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

