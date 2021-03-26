Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,682 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 256.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.56 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.97.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

