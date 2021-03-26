Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ferro by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.