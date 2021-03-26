Citigroup Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 252,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

