Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 254.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 280,447 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $13,624,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.