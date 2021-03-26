Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

