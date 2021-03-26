SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of SIGA Technologies worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

