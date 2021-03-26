News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

NWSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. News has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of News by 113.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in News by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

