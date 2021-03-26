Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

Wix.com stock opened at $270.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day moving average of $271.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

