Royal Bank of Canada Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. Five Below has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $80,122,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

